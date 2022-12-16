Thais racing to the top at jet ski World Cup in Pattaya

The first round was held in Poland in July and the second was held in the US in October.

Athletes in each category are competing in four motos to win more points for the prizes.

Thai athletes took all top three placements in the first moto in the Pro-AM Ski Stock division. Nantawat Singurai won the gold, while twins Tanawin and Tanawid Molee took second and third, respectively.

Nantawat took first place in the second moto, while Tanawid snatched second place from his twin. Tanawin came in third.