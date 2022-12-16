Thais racing to the top at jet ski World Cup in Pattaya
Thai jet ski racers are in the running to win trophies at the third round of the World Cup Grand Prix wraps up at Jomtien beach on Sunday.
The third and final round of this year’s WGP No 1 Waterjet World Cup 2022 will decide the champions.
The first round was held in Poland in July and the second was held in the US in October.
Athletes in each category are competing in four motos to win more points for the prizes.
Thai athletes took all top three placements in the first moto in the Pro-AM Ski Stock division. Nantawat Singurai won the gold, while twins Tanawin and Tanawid Molee took second and third, respectively.
Nantawat took first place in the second moto, while Tanawid snatched second place from his twin. Tanawin came in third.
Nantawat finished his first day with 120 points while the Molee twins took 101 points each.
The result will be decided after another two motos on Saturday.
In the Pro-AM Runabout Superstock division, only one moto was completed on Friday. Hungarian Zsolt Cseke won, while Thai Katanyu Chomim took second place and UAE racer Khalid Almazmi came in third.
Athletes will compete in the last three races on Saturday.
The competition will also be broadcast on TrueVision on Saturday and Sunday. Channel 5 will broadcast Sunday’s matches from 11am to 12pm. MCOT HD will also broadcast the event on Sunday, from 2pm to 4pm.
For more information visit the competition’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
