Jetskiing World Cup finals take off in Pattaya

The event is part of Thailand's efforts to promote sports tourism and project its soft power.

The finals of this international event will be broadcast to some 800 million households around the world.

The first round of the tournament was held in Poland in July while the second round was held in the US in October.

Visit the Facebook page and YouTube channel of Jet Ski World Cup Grand Prix for more information or get a grandstand ticket at Jomtien Beach from Wednesday.