Jetskiing World Cup finals take off in Pattaya
More than 2,000 athletes and their support staff have descended on Pattaya for the Jetskiing World Cup that got underway on Wednesday.
The WGP#1 Waterjet World Cup 2022 is being held until December 18 at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya.
The event is part of Thailand's efforts to promote sports tourism and project its soft power.
The finals of this international event will be broadcast to some 800 million households around the world.
The first round of the tournament was held in Poland in July while the second round was held in the US in October.
get a grandstand ticket at Jomtien Beach from Wednesday.