Chingiz Allazov knocks out Superbon Singha Mawynn to capture ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title  

Former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang electrified the crowd with a stunning knockout of hulking Brazilian veteran Gilberto Galvao. “The Burmese Python” weathered an early storm from his opponent, defending and countering with precision. A couple of short elbows in the clinch hurt “Giba,” and Aung La N Sang followed him to the canvas with heavy ground-and-pound. A series of thunderous right hands signaled the end, as the 37-year-old earned the TKO finish.





Local hero and ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon destroyed China’s Jiduo Yibu in a nearly flawless kickboxing performance. “The Iron Man” was powerful and aggressive from the start, bringing the fight to Jiduo. He scored a knockdown in the first round, but the Chinese striker was able to shake it off. The Thai firecracker proceeded to push the pace until the final bell, scoring the unanimous decision victory and making his case for a ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title shot next.





Former ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex took on a massive challenge against teen star Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak in a strawweight kickboxing contest. It was a close battle, with both women landing some good, clean shots throughout the duration. “Supergirl” used size to her advantage, pressuring Stamp from the opening bell. The Fairtex fighter did her best work in the final round, tagging “Supergirl” with a plethora of punching combinations. In the end, judges scored the fight in favor of Stamp to win by split decision.

Former ONE World Title challenger Garry Tonon returned to MMA action, making quick work of fellow American Johnny Nunez in their featherweight MMA affair. After a brief exchange on the feet, Tonon took matters to the ground with a kimura sweep. The BJJ legend then finished the submission on the mat, as Nunez had no choice but to tap.

In the card’s opener, Japanese veteran Shoko Sato put in a clinical striking performance against dangerous South Korean striker Kim Jae Woong to win by unanimous decision. Both men were methodical with their approach in the early going, but action picked up in the second half of the contest. In the end, all three judges saw the bout in favor of Sato.



Performance bonus winners: Chingiz Allazov (US$50,000), Aung La N Sang (US$50,000), Stamp Fairtex (US$50,000)



ONE Fight Night 6 Complete Results

Kickboxing - Featherweight: Chingiz Allazov def. Superbon Shinga Mawynn via KO at 1:03 of R2

Kickboxing - Flyweight: Superlek Kiatmoo9 def. Daniel Puertas via Unanimous Decision

Submission Grappling - Flyweight: Mikey Musumeci def. Gantumur Bayanduuren via Unanimous Decision

MMA - Catchweight (215 lbs.): Aung La N Sang def. Gilberto Galvao via TKO at 1:29 of R1

Kickboxing - Catchweight (136.5 lbs): Rodtang Jitmuangnon def. Jiduo Yibu via Unanimous Decision

Kickboxing - Strawweight: Stamp Fairtex def. Anna Jaroonsak via Split Decision

MMA - Featherweight: Garry Tonon def. Johnny Nunez via Submission (Kimura) at 1:53 of R1

MMA - Catchweight (150 lbs.): Shoko Sato def. Kim Jae Woong via Unanimous Decision