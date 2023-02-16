6 competitions to be held for senior golfers this year

The president of the association Suthin Darunyothin said that in a bid to reach the national level, foreign golf players will be allowed to join Q-School rounds of those golf competitions set to take place this year,

"The association is still committed to providing players with top-notch competition,” he added.

Thai Senior Tour 2023 will include:

- 1 ST SAT-NSDF Thai Senior Tour, set to be held at Panorama Golf And Country Club in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, on February 22-24, with a cash prize worth 1 million baht.

- 2 ND SAT-NSDF Thai Senior Tour, set to be held at Alpine Golf Resort in Chiang Mai, on March 29-31, with a cash prize worth 1 million baht.

- 3 RD SAT-NSDF Thai Senior Tour, set to be held at Phuket Country Club - Old Course in Phuket, on April 24-27, with a cash prize worth 2 million baht.

- 4 TH SAT-NSDF Thai Senior Tour, set to be held at Artitaya Golf & Resort in Nakhon Nayok, on May 16-18.

- 5 TH SAT-NSDF Thai Senior Tour, set to be held at Legacy Golf Club in Bangkok, on August 9-11.

- 6 TH SAT-NSDF Thai Senior Tour, set to be held at Royal Hua Hin Golf Club in Prachuap Khiri Khan, on September 5-7.

