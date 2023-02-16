6 competitions to be held for senior golfers this year
As many as six tournaments for senior golf players will be organised this year, with cash prizes totalling seven million baht, according to the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association.
Sponsored by the Sports Authority of Thailand and the National Sports Developing Fund, the third Thai Senior Tour declared its intention to improve senior players' health and provide opportunities for them to socialise, said the association which is its owner.
The president of the association Suthin Darunyothin said that in a bid to reach the national level, foreign golf players will be allowed to join Q-School rounds of those golf competitions set to take place this year,
"The association is still committed to providing players with top-notch competition,” he added.
Thai Senior Tour 2023 will include:
- 1 ST SAT-NSDF Thai Senior Tour, set to be held at Panorama Golf And Country Club in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, on February 22-24, with a cash prize worth 1 million baht.
- 2 ND SAT-NSDF Thai Senior Tour, set to be held at Alpine Golf Resort in Chiang Mai, on March 29-31, with a cash prize worth 1 million baht.
- 3 RD SAT-NSDF Thai Senior Tour, set to be held at Phuket Country Club - Old Course in Phuket, on April 24-27, with a cash prize worth 2 million baht.
- 4 TH SAT-NSDF Thai Senior Tour, set to be held at Artitaya Golf & Resort in Nakhon Nayok, on May 16-18.
- 5 TH SAT-NSDF Thai Senior Tour, set to be held at Legacy Golf Club in Bangkok, on August 9-11.
- 6 TH SAT-NSDF Thai Senior Tour, set to be held at Royal Hua Hin Golf Club in Prachuap Khiri Khan, on September 5-7.