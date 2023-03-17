Thailand have dune to climb after losing Asian Beach Soccer opener in Pattaya

The hosts, ranked 90th in the world, kicked off their campaign in Group A with a daunting task against the 29th-ranked Saudis on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya on Thursday evening.

The Saudis fired home the opening goal after two minutes before Thailand’s Komkrit Nanan levelled the score 60 seconds later. Ahmed Alhamami then put the visitors ahead on 10 minutes but Suriya Boridet swooped in the 17th minute to make it 2-2. Thai hearts were then broken by Mohammed Alshammari’s winner in the 24th minute.

The top three teams will qualify for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023 in Dubai in November.

Thailand next play Afghanistan on Saturday followed by Bahrain on Monday. Both matches start at 8.30pm at the Jomtien Beach Arena.

A total of 16 teams are taking part in the tournament, with the final due on March 26. Thailand’s matches are being broadcast live on Channel 9.

Photos by Wanchai Kraisornkhajit

