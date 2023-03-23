Thai SEA Games jerseys made with recycled plastic bottles unveiled

The company’s managing director, Thiti Pluckchaoom, said that the jerseys for the 2023 SEA Games were designed with a contemporary style, under the concept of "Beyond The Spirit, Beyond Sportswear".

Thai athletes show spirit throughout their entire careers, not only when competing. To succeed, they must put in hard effort and make sacrifices, he said.

Thiti said the collar shirts in this set were made using recycled plastic bottles to mitigate waste and raise awareness about global warming.