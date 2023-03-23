Thai SEA Games jerseys made with recycled plastic bottles unveiled
Thailand's official SEA Games jersey maker Grand Sport has released the collection of kits that Thai athletes would wear when competing at the upcoming SEA Games 2023.
The company’s managing director, Thiti Pluckchaoom, said that the jerseys for the 2023 SEA Games were designed with a contemporary style, under the concept of "Beyond The Spirit, Beyond Sportswear".
Thai athletes show spirit throughout their entire careers, not only when competing. To succeed, they must put in hard effort and make sacrifices, he said.
Thiti said the collar shirts in this set were made using recycled plastic bottles to mitigate waste and raise awareness about global warming.
He said the collar jerseys are also lightweight and quick-dry as well as antibacterial, which prevents them from being smelly.
Thiti described the jackets as being made of stretchy ghrand poly fabric, with the word "Thailand" written in gold on the back and the Thailand flag on the breast.
He said the jerseys were personalised for athletes of different sports.
Thailand's national footballer, Airfan Doloh, complimented the design and the comfort in wearing the football jersey, saying that it would not be bothersome when playing thanks to the sweat-proof feature.
Sora-at Dabbang, a runner from the Thai national team, said that wearing the jerseys gives him more confidence.
The Grand Sport 2023 collection is now on sale at its stores across the country.
The Southeast Asian Games are slated to take place in Cambodia from May 5–17, with 49 sports featured.