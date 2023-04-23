English fighter stuns Thai legend Nong-O for One Muay Thai title
English Muay Thai fighter Jonathan Haggerty scored a shocking TKO (technical knockout) against Thai opponent Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, aka Nong-O Hama, to capture the One bantamweight Muay Thai world title on Saturday.
One Championship (One) produced another epic evening of martial arts action at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.
The competition featured Muay Thai and mixed martial arts (MMA) in various categories.
From the opening bell, Haggerty came out aggressively, hammering Nong-O with hard combinations that forced the Thai legend on his back foot.
Nong-O tried his best to fend off the Englishman, but Haggerty was too quick and too sharp.
After a furious exchange, Haggerty dropped Nong-O with a straight right, sending shockwaves throughout the stadium. The Thai legend beat the 10-count, but “The General” sent him crashing to the canvas again with another explosive combination.
Sensing victory, Haggerty went for Nong-O’s head and connected with an overhand right at the 2:40 mark to capture the title.
Haggerty received the champion's belt and a cash prize of US$100,000 (3.39 million baht) for beating Nong-O on Saturday.
Results of other competitions:
- MMA Lightweight: Halil Amir bt Maurice Abevi via unanimous decision
- MMA Strawweight: Bokang Masunyane bt Hiroba Minowa via unanimous decision
- Muay Thai Bantamweight: Felipe Lobo bt Saemapetch Fairtex via knockout at 1:52 of round 3
- MMA Atomweight: Denice Zamboanga bt Julie Mezabarba via unanimous decision
- MMA Welterweight: Isi Fitikefu bt Valmir Da Silva via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:15 of round 1
- MMA Straw-weight: Meng Bo bt Dayane Cardoso via unanimous decision
- Muay Thai Catchweight (149.5 lbs): Asa Ten Pow bt Han Zi Hao via TKO at 0:52 of round 3
- MMA Catchweight (149.75 lbs.): Jhanlo Mark Sangiao bt Matias Farinelli via submission (Kneebar) at 0:58 of round 1