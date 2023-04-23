English fighter stuns Thai legend Nong-O for One Muay Thai title

From the opening bell, Haggerty came out aggressively, hammering Nong-O with hard combinations that forced the Thai legend on his back foot.

Nong-O tried his best to fend off the Englishman, but Haggerty was too quick and too sharp.

After a furious exchange, Haggerty dropped Nong-O with a straight right, sending shockwaves throughout the stadium. The Thai legend beat the 10-count, but “The General” sent him crashing to the canvas again with another explosive combination.

Sensing victory, Haggerty went for Nong-O’s head and connected with an overhand right at the 2:40 mark to capture the title.