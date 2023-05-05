IFMA Senior World Championships 2023 begins on Friday

Some of the participating nations include Australia, Austria, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam, together with the refugee boxer team.

The 2023 IFMA Senior World Championships serve as the qualifying competition for the World Combat Games in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, during October 21-30.

Several academic conferences are scheduled to be held along with the Muay Thai competition, with attendees including sports experts from participating countries and representatives from the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency, the Global Association of International Sports Federation, UNESCO, and the Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sports.

IFMA has also collaborated with the government to to set up a sports product fair at the department store during the event period.



