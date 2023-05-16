Hun Sen reflects on successes of SEA Games as closing nears

Speaking to more than 3,000 graduates from three national agriculture schools on May 15, the premier highlighted the main triumphs of the games.

One of the major successes, he said, is that the visiting athletes and their sporting delegations are certain to return to their home countries with smiles on their faces.

Another is the medal success of the Kingdom’s athletes on home soil.

As of the afternoon of May 15, Cambodia stood fourth on the medal table, with 242 medals: 66 gold, 65 silver and 111 bronze. Vietnam tops the list with 311 medals including 119 gold, followed by Thailand with 258 medals, 94 of them gold. Indonesia ranked third, with 225 medals, including 72 gold.

“The number of medals we have earned is one thing, but I am more proud of the fact that our thousands of guests have enjoyed their time here and that the Cambodian people have been inspired to watch – and participate – in sporting events,” said Hun Sen.

In Phnom Penh, sporting events have been held in 12 different locations, while others have featured in Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, Kep and Siem Reap provinces, due to favourable terrain for certain events.