Petjeeja earns 3.5-million-baht ONE Championship contract

In her post-fight speech, she told ONE Commentator Mitch Chilson of her excitement.

“I want to thank Khun Chatri for giving me this amazing opportunity. I promise I will keep training and get better,” she said.

The Sisaket native rose to fame at a young age for amassing over 100 fights by the age of 10. At least 70 of those early bouts were against boys, as there were not enough female opponents at the time to feed her desire for Muay Thai competition.

Petjeeja has since gone on to compile a staggering 203-12 professional record, as well as a 5-0 mark in Western boxing.

The hard-hitting atomweight is a former WPMF Muay Thai world champion and WMC world champion, before winning the prestigious Thai Fight Queen’s Cup tournament in 2021.

Petjeeja will now turn her attention to the ONE atomweight Muay Thai division, currently ruled by Brazilian divisional queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.