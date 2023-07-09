Sumo wrestlers delight Thai audience

Increasing global understanding of the 2,000-year-old sport is one of the goals the four former professional sumo wrestlers hope to achieve with their performance in Thailand.

“We are extremely honoured and pleased to show Thai people real sumo wrestling. Seeing sumo live is definitely different than seeing sumo on television," said Jokoryu, one of the sumo wrestlers told The Nation on Saturday.

Jokoryu is a "Komusubi", fourth in the top 10 professional sumo ranking known as "Makuuchi", and was the highest ranked sumo wrestler participating in the event, followed by three others who had achieved a ranking of "Makushita" or seventh: Bungo Nishiki, Kumago, and Kotootori.

They demonstrated basic rules and techniques of sumo wrestling, saying the performance would be an excellent opportunity for outsiders to see how serious the sport is.

Years of practice are required before becoming a professional sumo wrestler, and most start training from the young age of seven.

Sumo requires at least five to six hours of strict and rigorous training daily, they said, explaining that because they started young they became accustomed to their sumo schedules.

Discipline is the most difficult part, they agreed.

Another requirement of being a professional sumo wrestler is to become massive physically.

Kumago said that there is no prohibited food for sumo wrestlers.

"We're taught to be able to eat almost anything," he said.

Bungo Nishiki and Kotootori said they had been warned about eating too much sugar.

All four insisted that although sumo wrestlers need massive bodies to fight powerfully, they also need to stay healthy and fit.