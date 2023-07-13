background-defaultbackground-default
FRIDAY, July 14, 2023
Thailand’s relay team wins gold with a sprint to the line

THURSDAY, July 13, 2023

Thailand’s male 4x100 metres relay team led by wonder kid Puripol “Biew” Boonson came home with the gold medal at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships 2023 at Suphachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Natawat Iamudom, Soraoat Dapbang, Chayut Khongprasit and Puripol Boonson reached the finish line in 38.55 seconds, beating Asia’s record of 38.72 seconds formerly held by the Thai team at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in Qatar.

Their time also broke the Thai record of 38.56 seconds.

China’s male team came second with 38.87 seconds and South Korea was in third place with 38.99 seconds.

Meanwhile, the female 4x100 team scored a bronze medal with a time of 44.56 seconds, finishing behind China (43.35 seconds) and Japan (43.95 seconds).

Supawan Thipat, Supanich Poolkerd, On-Uma Chattha, and Athicha Phetkun make up the female team.

