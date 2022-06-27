Fri, July 01, 2022

life

Thai teen sprint sensation Puripol smashes own 200m record

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thai teen sprint sensation Puripol ...

Thai athlete Puripol Boonson snatched the gold in the men’s 200-metre sprint at the XXXI Qosanov Memorial in Almaty Kazakhstan, om Sunday, breaking Thailand’s national record for the third time, with a time of 20.19 seconds.

The 16-year-old Puripol has been on a record-breaking spree in in the last four months. He broke Rienchai Seehawong’s National Games and Thailand record of 20.69 seconds in March, with a time of 20.58 seconds.

After that, he broke his own record at the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in May in Vietnam with a time of 20.37 seconds.

Puripol’s performance in Almaty has also guaranteed him a place to compete in the 2022 World Athletics Championships that will be held in Eugene, Oregon, the United States from July 15 to 24, as he surpassed the criterion of 20.24 seconds for the event set by World Athletics, the sport’s governing body.

However, Surapong Ariyamongkol, secretary-general of the Athletic Association of Thailand, said that Puripol might have to skip the World Athletics Championships.

He said he preferred that Puripol focus on the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia from August 1 to 6. A final decision will be made later after discussions, he said.

Covid-19 outbreak turned focus the world over to telemedicine

Published : Jun 30, 2022

Respiratory specialist doesn’t want Covid to be declared endemic just yet

Published : Jun 30, 2022

Omicron BA.5 infections will increase before declining in August: Yong

Published : Jun 30, 2022

Women’s national volleyball team trounce South Korea

Published : Jun 30, 2022

R&B Singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison in sex case

Published : Jun 30, 2022

Published : June 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

1.5 million discounts up for grabs in 4th phase of Thai travel scheme

Published : Jul 01, 2022

'Disgusting sight' if G7 leaders undressed - Putin fires back

Published : Jul 01, 2022

Nato leaders upbeat about Sweden, Finland accession on final day of Madrid summit

Published : Jul 01, 2022

3 Soneva Kiri execs slapped with charges over March fire

Published : Jul 01, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.