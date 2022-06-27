Thai teen sprint sensation Puripol smashes own 200m record

After that, he broke his own record at the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in May in Vietnam with a time of 20.37 seconds.

Puripol’s performance in Almaty has also guaranteed him a place to compete in the 2022 World Athletics Championships that will be held in Eugene, Oregon, the United States from July 15 to 24, as he surpassed the criterion of 20.24 seconds for the event set by World Athletics, the sport’s governing body.

However, Surapong Ariyamongkol, secretary-general of the Athletic Association of Thailand, said that Puripol might have to skip the World Athletics Championships.

He said he preferred that Puripol focus on the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia from August 1 to 6. A final decision will be made later after discussions, he said.