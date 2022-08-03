Thai teen sprint ace Puripol narrowly misses bronze at world u20

The 16-year-old Puripol, who has emerged as one of the finest sprinters in Asia, finished fourth in 10.12 seconds after failing to get a good start. Despite a poor start and trailing initially, the Thai teen put in a spectacular burst, but was pipped at the tape for the bronze.
The performance was below his record-breaking 10.09 seconds effort to win his semi-final.
Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo won the gold, breaking the competition record, in 9.91 seconds, followed by Bouwahjgie Nkrumie from Jamaica (10.02 seconds) and Benjamin Richardson from the US (10.12 seconds).
Puripol had burst into the limelight with three gold medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi in May.
Published : August 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
