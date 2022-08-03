Mon, August 15, 2022

life

Thai teen sprint ace Puripol narrowly misses bronze at world u20

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thai teen sprint ace Puripol narrow...

Thai sprinter Puripol Boonson narrowly failed to win the bronze in the men’s 100 metres final at the 19th World Athletics U20 Championships on Wednesday at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali, Colombia.

The 16-year-old Puripol, who has emerged as one of the finest sprinters in Asia, finished fourth in 10.12 seconds after failing to get a good start. Despite a poor start and trailing initially, the Thai teen put in a spectacular burst, but was pipped at the tape for the bronze.

The performance was below his record-breaking 10.09 seconds effort to win his semi-final.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo won the gold, breaking the competition record, in 9.91 seconds, followed by Bouwahjgie Nkrumie from Jamaica (10.02 seconds) and Benjamin Richardson from the US (10.12 seconds).

 

Puripol had burst into the limelight with three gold medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi in May.

Ten Hag: WE'RE WORKING ON IT TOGETHER

Published : Aug 14, 2022

Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Team news

Published : Aug 14, 2022

Two Filipino racers win the Spartan Sprint race in Chiang Mai

Published : Aug 14, 2022

Thai Senior Tour set for return on Tuesday

Published : Aug 14, 2022

Second Thai Muay Thai fighter dies from brain injury after bout

Published : Aug 14, 2022

Published : August 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

41 killed, 12 injured in massive church fire in's Giza Egypt

Published : Aug 14, 2022

Ten Hag: WE'RE WORKING ON IT TOGETHER

Published : Aug 14, 2022

Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Team news

Published : Aug 14, 2022

Two Filipino racers win the Spartan Sprint race in Chiang Mai

Published : Aug 14, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.