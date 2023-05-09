Sprinter Puripol out of SEA Games with hamstring injury

The 17-year-old Surin native fell while trying to pass a runner from Indonesia just before the 100-metre mark. He was seen crying in pain after collapsing.

He said he felt a sharp pain in his upper left leg where the hamstring muscle is located and decided to drop down so as not to aggravate the injury further.

Puipol, who holds the SEA Games record at 20.19 seconds from the 2022 event, will miss the chance to defend his championship title in the 100-metre dash and the 4x100-metre relay.

“I apologise to Thai fans for not being able to achieve the (gold medal) target,” he said.

Supawanat Ariyamongkol, head coach of the Thai athletes, said the doctor ordered Puripol to take a one-month break to heal, thus ending his role in the 32nd SEA Games.