MONDAY, July 17, 2023
Thai women’s football team triumphs over Vietnam for championship

SUNDAY, July 16, 2023
Stephanie Adair
Stephanie Adair

The Thai women's national football team – Chabakaew U19 – edged past Vietnam 2-1 to win the AFF Women's U19 Championship on Saturday.

The match took place at the Gelora Sriwijaya Stadium in Palembang, Indonesia.

In the semifinals, Chabakaew U19 defeated Indonesia 7-1, while Vietnam beat Myanmar 2-1.

Thai coach Sawin Jaraspetcharanan turned to his key players – Thawanrat Promthongmee, Thanchanok Jansri, and Supapron Intraraprasit – when the final match commenced. The first half was scoreless, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net.

Chabakaew U19 found their momentum in the second half. A free-kick by Jeena Thongpan at the 59th minute, however, went off-target.

Two minutes later, Chabakaew U19 had another opportunity with a solo effort from Praewa Nudnabee, but the shot hit the crossbar. Finally, in the 69th minute, Supapron Intraraprasit scored from a free-kick, putting Chabakaew in the lead. 

The Thai champs will return home tomorrow. 

The team takes its name “Chabakaew” from a fictional female elephant. The men’s team, “Changsaek”, takes its name from elephants used for battle.

