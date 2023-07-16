Thai women’s football team triumphs over Vietnam for championship

The match took place at the Gelora Sriwijaya Stadium in Palembang, Indonesia.

In the semifinals, Chabakaew U19 defeated Indonesia 7-1, while Vietnam beat Myanmar 2-1.

Thai coach Sawin Jaraspetcharanan turned to his key players – Thawanrat Promthongmee, Thanchanok Jansri, and Supapron Intraraprasit – when the final match commenced. The first half was scoreless, as both teams struggled to find the back of the net.

Chabakaew U19 found their momentum in the second half. A free-kick by Jeena Thongpan at the 59th minute, however, went off-target.

Two minutes later, Chabakaew U19 had another opportunity with a solo effort from Praewa Nudnabee, but the shot hit the crossbar. Finally, in the 69th minute, Supapron Intraraprasit scored from a free-kick, putting Chabakaew in the lead.

The Thai champs will return home tomorrow.

The team takes its name “Chabakaew” from a fictional female elephant. The men’s team, “Changsaek”, takes its name from elephants used for battle.