Muay Thai: from traditional self-defence to soft power
Muay Thai is an ancient form of martial art. It involves the use of nine parts of the body, namely the fists, feet, knees, elbows, and head, all of which serve as both offensive and defensive tools.
This martial art has been a traditional form of self-defence for the Thai people throughout history, as evidenced by historical records and chronicles spanning various eras.
Like all sports, Muay Thai has its icon. His name was Khanomtom and he became renowned as a Muay Thai fighter during the Ayutthaya era. The story of Khanomtom first emerged in the Royal Chronicles, handwritten by Somdet Phra Phonnarat of Wat Phra Chetuphon.
This compilation, commissioned by King Rama I, drew from the old Royal Chronicles, highlighting Khanomtom's exceptional skills.
The Royal Chronicles documented Khanomtom’s battles against nine or 10 Burmese and Mon boxers in the presence of the King of Burma. Remarkably, he emerged victorious against all opponents, earning praise from the Burmese king.
The exceptional skills of Khanomtom led to the declaration of March 17 as Muay Thai Day by the Thai boxing community in honour of his remarkable achievements.
Over the past few decades, Thai kickboxing, as it is also known, has been widely promoted and gained significant popularity in the US, Europe and elsewhere around the world, bringing international recognition to Thailand.
The Ministry of Culture officially registered Muay Thai as part of the national cultural heritage on July 30, 2010. The registration serves as a crucial measure to promote awareness of the value of venerating the knowledge and cultural wisdom of Thai ancestors.
Furthermore, the Ministry, in collaboration with private sector entities and relevant organisations, initiated the establishment of a Muay Thai Day after carefully considering various proposals.
It was eventually agreed to designate February 6 as Muay Thai Day, coinciding with the day Thai King Sanphet VIII was proclaimed as the new ruler in 1703. This decision was based on clear historical evidence.
King Sanphet VIII was the only monarch who, on his initiative, engaged in Muay Thai with commoners and even developed a unique style of Muay Thai, strategically utilising the art of Muay Thai to defend the kingdom from foreign colonisation.
The Cabinet officially approved the designation of February 6 as Muay Thai Day on May 3, 2011. The earlier date of March 17 was later changed to Khanomtom Day or Thai Boxer's Day.
On December 8 last year, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin declared Muay Thai to be a leading soft power of Thailand with significant value and international recognition.
The establishment of Thai boxing camps abroad, the live broadcasts of matches and the sale of various equipment, he noted, further contribute to the country's prosperity. Thailand also boasts world-class Muay Thai fighters, serving as inspiration for the younger generation aspiring to enter the world of Thai boxing.
The PM also announced plans to promote Muay Thai as a soft power, emphasising its integration with tourism. Specifically, destinations like Koh Samui and Phuket, which attract tourists interested in Thai boxing, have been identified for the promotion of training camps.
Renowned Muay Thai venues such as Ratchadamnoen Stadium and Lumpinee Stadium continue to be significant attractions for those keen on learning the sport.
Furthermore, supporting the global dissemination of Muay Thai through its inclusion in various international events, be they educational programs or training camps abroad, can contribute to expanding career opportunities for Muay Thai practitioners worldwide.