Muay Thai: from traditional self-defence to soft power

This martial art has been a traditional form of self-defence for the Thai people throughout history, as evidenced by historical records and chronicles spanning various eras.

Like all sports, Muay Thai has its icon. His name was Khanomtom and he became renowned as a Muay Thai fighter during the Ayutthaya era. The story of Khanomtom first emerged in the Royal Chronicles, handwritten by Somdet Phra Phonnarat of Wat Phra Chetuphon.

This compilation, commissioned by King Rama I, drew from the old Royal Chronicles, highlighting Khanomtom's exceptional skills.

The Royal Chronicles documented Khanomtom’s battles against nine or 10 Burmese and Mon boxers in the presence of the King of Burma. Remarkably, he emerged victorious against all opponents, earning praise from the Burmese king.