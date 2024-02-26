Open Golf Thai Senior Tour The first field competes for 2 million baht
Golf Thai Senior Tour, the first course, starts on February 28, 2024. This event has many skilled golfers competing. Win a prize of 2 million baht.
A new season has opened for the Golf Thai Senior Tour 2024, Sunward Senior Championship / Zen Cup 2024, competing between 28 February - 1 March at Legacy Golf Club, Bangkok, competing for a prize money of 2 million baht.
This event has many skilled golf pros competing. Especially Japanese pros from the Japan Tour. At the same time, this golf tournament is a way to connect Thailand and Japan. who have come to organize the competition in 2023
"In 2023, Mr Aizen Nakamura from Zen Golf Factory Has came to support the organization of competitions of the association which was very successful This led to discussions to continue the cooperation between Thailand and Japan until it was the source of Sunward's support in organizing this competition. It was an honour to have leading professionals from the Japan Senior Tour come to compete in this event,” said Mr Suthin Darunyotin, President of the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association.
Toshiaki Yoda, president of Sunward Trading, said, “I have been doing business in Thailand for 17 years and had the opportunity to study golf with Mr Aizen Nakamura, who has the intention of helping with development. Compete in the Thai Senior Tour, leading to cooperation this time. And I hope that this curse is a success.”
Mr Aisen Nakamura, executive of Aisen Golf Factory, said, “The emergence of this match is an extension of our cooperation with the association. which has occurred since last year and is a bridge connecting Thailand - Japan through competition which has top golfers from the Japan Senior Tour also participating in this competition."
Boonchu Ruangkit, the legendary Thai golfer Came out to challenge the Japanese golf pros that "Welcome the golfers from the Japan Senior Tour, who are considered to have come back to meet fellow professionals again. Even though this time I didn't participate in the competition. due to injury But this championship must belong to a Thai person."
Within the event, there will also be a Southern cultural performance, "Manohra Dance", one of the traditional performing arts of the South. To express the art and culture of Thailand which created the interest of those golfers from abroad and showing off Thainess
The Sunward Senior Championship 2024 is divided into Senior Pro categories (age 50 years and over), a 3-day, 54-hole stroke play competition. After 36 holes, 60 golfers are selected. The champion receives 3 prize money. Hundred thousand baht