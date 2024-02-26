Open Golf Thai Senior Tour The first field competes for 2 million baht

A new season has opened for the Golf Thai Senior Tour 2024, Sunward Senior Championship / Zen Cup 2024, competing between 28 February - 1 March at Legacy Golf Club, Bangkok, competing for a prize money of 2 million baht.

This event has many skilled golf pros competing. Especially Japanese pros from the Japan Tour. At the same time, this golf tournament is a way to connect Thailand and Japan. who have come to organize the competition in 2023

"In 2023, Mr Aizen Nakamura from Zen Golf Factory Has came to support the organization of competitions of the association which was very successful This led to discussions to continue the cooperation between Thailand and Japan until it was the source of Sunward's support in organizing this competition. It was an honour to have leading professionals from the Japan Senior Tour come to compete in this event,” said Mr Suthin Darunyotin, President of the Thai Senior Professional Golf Association.