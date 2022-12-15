Lopburi rolls out carpet of cosmos flowers for tourists
A field of cosmos flowers in Ban Sap Suea Maep is ready for an influx of tourists to Lopburi province until the end of next month.
Pimpakarn Phiphitthananan, a director of Tourism Authority of Thailand’s office in Lopburi, visited Ban Sap Suea Maep in Muang Lopburi district on Thursday to see the cosmos flower field.
She took some people along to see the beauty of cosmos flowers. People in the area usually grew corn and garden plants on the four-rai (0.64 hectares) field but they are now growing cosmos flowers because they are more unique than growing sunflowers, and tourists will be able to experience different kinds of flowers.
Pimpakarn said that the people of Lopburi grew different types of flowers and made flower fields in a bid to create new tourist attractions for the province.
She invited people to visit Lopburi. “Visit Lopburi only for a day and [you] will experience several flower fields.”
She said that the field will bloom until the New Year and is ready to welcome tourists in the cold season.
To visit the cosmos flower field, tourists must drive in the direction of Ban Sap Suea Maep, past the sunflower field.
