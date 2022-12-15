Lopburi rolls out carpet of cosmos flowers for tourists

She took some people along to see the beauty of cosmos flowers. People in the area usually grew corn and garden plants on the four-rai (0.64 hectares) field but they are now growing cosmos flowers because they are more unique than growing sunflowers, and tourists will be able to experience different kinds of flowers.

Pimpakarn said that the people of Lopburi grew different types of flowers and made flower fields in a bid to create new tourist attractions for the province.

She invited people to visit Lopburi. “Visit Lopburi only for a day and [you] will experience several flower fields.”

She said that the field will bloom until the New Year and is ready to welcome tourists in the cold season.