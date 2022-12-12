Lu Ko Pa Tor: New spot to enjoy rolling seas of mist in Tak
The “Lu Ko Pa Tor” viewpoint in Tak’s Umphang district has recently become a new winter hotspot for tourists thanks to its sea of fog that lasts late into the morning.
Thiti Chartsakulsri, the headman of Ban Palatha village which is about 7 kilometres from the viewpoint, said the sea of mist takes longer to dissipate because it has become quite cold in the mornings.
He added that some tourists discovered this spot last year and it has become very popular since.
The viewpoint is about 32 kilometres from Umphang’s main town.