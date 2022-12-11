Chiang Mai’s Doi Inthanon dons its winter cape of frost

This is the sixth time that the mountain has been covered in frost this year and the first time in about a month.

Park authorities reported that the temperature on the mountaintop and the Kew Mae Pan viewpoint had dropped to 4 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning. However, the park office lower down was slightly warmer at 11 degrees Celsius.

The Doi Inthanon Facebook page showed that the mountain had 4,778 visitors on Saturday.