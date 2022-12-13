Korat’s bright yellow sunflower field becomes latest social-media ‘check-in’ spot
A 100-rai field in covered in bright yellow sunflowers in Nakhon Ratchasima has become a brand new online “check-in” spot for local social media networkers.
The field, which is part of Rajabhat Nakhon Ratchasima University’s agricultural research centre, has been open to the public since December 9.
The campus is located in Muang district’s Chaimongkol area.
People can enter the field to take photographs or selfies with the tall bright yellow blossoms from 8am to 6pm daily until January 15.
The centre said the field has become very popular among tourists thanks to the cool temperatures and the bright vista. Visitors can also feed milk to baby goats frolicking in the field.
The temperature in Korat on Tuesday was chilly at 17 degrees Celsius.