Ochanomizu: Distinctive Town in Tune with Musical Instruments in Tokyo

That being the case, what was it like in the past?

During the Edo period (1603-1867), it was packed with residences of hatamoto (direct retainers of the Tokugawa shogunate), according to Tomomi Takagi, curator of Chiyoda Ward’s cultural promotion department.

When Tokugawa Ieyasu, the first shogun in the Edo period, handed down his post to his son Hidetada and moved from Edo (now Tokyo) to Suruga (currently part of Shizuoka Prefecture), hatamoto retainers also moved with him.

After Ieyasu’s death, the retainers returned to Edo and took up residence in the area near the current JR Ochanomizu Station, which was close to Edo Castle and offered a view of Mt. Fuji.

During the early years of the Meiji era (1868-1912) after a new government headed by Emperor Meiji took its place, hatamoto retainers chose various paths and moved to live in other places, which increased the number of vacant houses in the area.

Instead, universities became the centre of the area’s redevelopment projects, with the opening of the present-day Meiji University in 1886 and what is now Nihon University School of Dentistry in 1921.

A railroad stop, which later became JR Ochanomizu Station, opened in 1904.

Said Takagi: “The current popularity of Ochanomizu was brought about by its transformation into a town for students. It was the turning point for this area.”

I also interviewed Hiroshi Iwata, president of Taniguchi Gakki, which is a long-established music store that has been in business since before World War II.

The store, which sells accordions and other instruments, was founded in 1935 in the Asakusa district. It was moved to a location near Meiji University in 1941 because the founder wanted to do business in Ochanomizu, where there was a large number of students.

After the war ended, many musical instruments were sold by the Allied Occupation forces to the private sector, which increased the selection of store items.

In the 1950s, the “singing movement” to call for peace by singing songs together in offices and other places picked up momentum. These circumstances contributed to a boost in sales of musical instruments.

Another store with a long history there said some general merchandise shops started selling musical instruments to take advantage of the boom at that time.

Because of the electric guitar craze in the 1960s and the following rise in popularity of modern folk music in the 1970s, the number of stores in the area gradually increased. Ochanomizu became a popular destination during the New Year season for students who wanted to purchase musical instruments using “otoshidama” cash gifts they received during the holiday season.

In the 1990s, the number of music stores in the area dramatically spiked amid the huge wave of visual-kei bands, which are rock groups that express their aesthetic world through makeup and costume. Because of this boom, “Ochanomizu” became a brand name, further accelerating the opening of new stores.

Although an increased number of similar stores in close proximity normally leads to price-cutting competition, stores in Ochanomizu have each managed to survive by being unique. For example, some specialize in ukuleles, while others focus on vintage guitars.

Iwata stressed the charm of the area, saying: “Here in Ochanomizu, you can see a variety of instruments at one time by visiting the multitude of stores. That is why Ochanomizu is so highly regarded both in Japan and abroad.”

Developing as a music area

Ryudo Uzaki, 77, a popular musician and Meiji University graduate, became passionate about playing jazz because of a trumpet he bought at a store near Ochanomizu Station when he was a member of a music club at university.

“In the 1960s, there were not yet many music stores in Ochanomizu, but there were cafes featuring jazz and classical music,” he recalled about his student days. “The area already had the feel of a music town.”

At the time, he did not have the equipment to record and reproduce melodies, so he frequented the jazz cafe, each time requesting many music pieces, and frantically transcribing them onto sheet music.

After becoming a professional musician, he did not have many opportunities to visit the area. However, after 2000, he became president of an alumni organization of the music club, and that led him to organize an annual jazz event at a hall of the university.

He has made efforts to promote the area through music, including being involved in the formation of a federation of local music stores and others.

“I want to make Ochanomizu like New Orleans, where we hear the sounds of guitars and trumpets everywhere,” he said with a smile from ear to ear.

Takaaki Ishikawa

The Japan News

Asia News Network