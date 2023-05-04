Southeast Asia Summer 2023 Domestic Travel Survey

The survey reveals interesting insights on the willingness to travel domestically, concerns for safety, and the number and duration of trips planned for the year.

The findings show a positive outlook for the travel industry in the region, with about 8 in 10 respondents (76%) keen to travel in their own country. Almost half of respondents across the region plan to embark on at least 2 to 3 domestic trips this year.

4 in 10 respondents in Thailand intend to take 4 or more trips this year, the highest across the region for domestic travel intent. This suggests that travel companies should consider offering packages and promotions that cater to multiple trips to boost the frequency of travel.

Additionally, the duration of travel per trip remains stable across markets, with the majority preferring an average of 3-4 days per trip. This information is valuable for travel companies when planning their packages and promotions.