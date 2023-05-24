‘Pride for All’ to bring pride to all

The upcoming event, which is being organised by Central Pattana Plc in collaboration with public and private partners including the BMA, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Thailand, Galderma Thailand, Muse by Metinee, Bangkok Pride, and Tiffany's Show Pattaya aims to promote Bangkok and Thailand as the pride celebration landmark destination and will feature a wide range of activities at CentralWorld shopping mall in Bangkok and all Central department stores throughout the country.

“Since the private sector possesses a better understanding of what the event entails in terms of content, the city will serve as a supporter, facilitating the organisation of the celebration and other pride-related events in city areas,” Chadchart told the media at the At Work zone on the 3rd floor of CentralWorld Offices in Pathum Wan district.

“The meaning of ‘pride’ coincides with Bangkok’s goal of becoming a livable city for all,” said Chardchart. “We promote diversity by including all differences, not just in gender based on understanding and acceptance.”

“Humans are not binary. We are not just 0 and 1, but consist of a full spectrum of colours. Bangkok will embrace everyone and try to be a livable city for all, as well as move forward to becoming the host of the World Pride event in 2028,” he said.

Organised on the concept “Pride for All”, Thailand’s Pride Celebration 2023 is expected to bring tourists and LGBTQIAN+ communities from around the world to Bangkok from June 1-30, fulling BMA’s “Good Economy” policy by harnessing the power of the creative economy to boost tourism and local businesses.