The Nation marks Pride Month with seminar on diversity and inclusion

The seminar will offer foundational knowledge on DEI principles, with experts presenting case studies and examples to inspire organisations to actually apply them.

The Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development has been actively educating and promoting gender diversity and equality through campaigns, activities, seminars and tools. Its events like “Gender Fair” have received positive responses from local communities and international agencies like UN Women.

Thammasat University’s Institute for Continuing Education and Human Resources has also provided training courses on how DEI can be applied and made the most of in organisations and businesses.

The concept of DEI aims to help executives understand, accept and support diversity among employees, especially in factors such as race, culture, socio-economic background, physical disabilities, gender and experiences. The goal is to create an inclusive environment where all employees are treated equally and do not feel alienated.

The event, "Thailand's International Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Day 2023", will be held at Thammasat University’s Prapas Uaychai Room, 4th floor, Building 1, on June 16. It is free of charge and interested individuals can sign up at the following link: https://forms.gle/EUWpsAo1nRoxrmQW8

Attendees will receive a certificate upon completion of the seminar.