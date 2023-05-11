Marriage equality on the ballot as Thai political parties compete for gay votes

The six parties with policies designed to attract votes from the gay community are Move Forward, Pheu Thai, Democrat, Chart Thai Pattana, Thai Sang Thai, and Chart Pattana Kla.

Move Forward

Move Forward has pledged to amend laws to promote gender equality and ensure that all genders have the rights and protections.

Its marriage equality bill will legalise same-sex marriage and provide same-sex couples with the same rights and responsibilities as their heterosexual peers.

The party also aims to allow people to decide whether or not they want to display a gender prefix on their National ID card.