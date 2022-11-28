background-defaultbackground-default
SATURDAY, December 10, 2022
Bangkok explodes in a rainbow of colours for its 2nd pride parade

MONDAY, November 28, 2022

The LGBTQI community came together in all its splendour in Bangkok to participate in Thailand’s second pride parade on Sunday.

The first parade was held in June this year, which was also named pride month.

This parade, dubbed Thailand Pride Festival 2022, was organised by the APCOM Foundation, which has been working on equal rights and fighting the social stigma and discrimination levelled against the LGBTQI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersexual).

The festival, which saw brightly costumed participants parade their diversity from the Silom-Narathiwat intersection to Chamchuri Square, also attracted many Bangkokians, foreigners, political party representatives and gender diversity activists.

The parade ended at Chamchuri Square, where a fair had been organised featuring art and cultural exhibitions, recreational activities, merchandise, performances and discussions.

Chanan Yodhong, who oversees opposition leader Pheu Thai Party’s gender diversity policy, said the labour market and manufacturing sector need to make adjustments to provide equal opportunities to people of all genders.

"Pheu Thai Party is promoting two issues to maintain equality: law amendments and expansion of the universal healthcare scheme,” he said.

