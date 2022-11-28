Bangkok explodes in a rainbow of colours for its 2nd pride parade

This parade, dubbed Thailand Pride Festival 2022, was organised by the APCOM Foundation, which has been working on equal rights and fighting the social stigma and discrimination levelled against the LGBTQI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersexual).

The festival, which saw brightly costumed participants parade their diversity from the Silom-Narathiwat intersection to Chamchuri Square, also attracted many Bangkokians, foreigners, political party representatives and gender diversity activists.

The parade ended at Chamchuri Square, where a fair had been organised featuring art and cultural exhibitions, recreational activities, merchandise, performances and discussions.