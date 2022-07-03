LGBTQ+ protesters gather in Khon Kaen to demand equal marriage rights

Prominent activist Attapon “Kru Yai” Buapat said the two bills are very different and the Civil Partnership Bill does not offer LGBTQ+ people as many rights as the Marriage Equality Bill does.

He said he hopes the Marriage Equality Bill passes through the second and final readings in the House of Representatives.

“We want the Marriage Equality Bill to go through,” he said, adding that the longer the bill is delayed, the longer it will take for people to access their rights.