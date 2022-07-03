LGBTQ+ protesters gather in Khon Kaen to demand equal marriage rights

The group had gathered to voice support for the Marriage Equality Bill proposed by Move Forward Party, which along with the Cabinet’s Civil Partnership Bill had sailed through the first reading on June 15.
Prominent activist Attapon “Kru Yai” Buapat said the two bills are very different and the Civil Partnership Bill does not offer LGBTQ+ people as many rights as the Marriage Equality Bill does.
He said he hopes the Marriage Equality Bill passes through the second and final readings in the House of Representatives.
“We want the Marriage Equality Bill to go through,” he said, adding that the longer the bill is delayed, the longer it will take for people to access their rights.
The Marriage Equality Bill seeks to grant the same rights to same-sex couples as those enjoyed by heterosexual couples, while the Civil Partnership Bill grants many rights but not all, like it does not regard same-sex unions as marriages.
The rally, organised under police supervision, also included six same-sex couples who have registered their union, though it is not legally binding.
LGBTQ+ covers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning and others.
Published : July 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
