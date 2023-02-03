Inspired by their success, Bangkok group aims to host World Pride in 2027

The lofty ambition, however, faces several challenges, as Thailand has yet to meet several equality and human rights criteria.

Meanwhile, the organiser has announced June 4, 2023 as the date for the LGBTQIA parade in Bangkok with new highlights under the theme “Beyond Gender”.

WorldPride is a global event licensed by InterPride, with different host cities every 2-3 years. The first WorldPride took place in Rome in July 2000.

In 2019, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras won the bid to host WorldPride in 2023, ahead of Houston, USA and Montreal, Canada.