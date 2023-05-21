Bangkok all set to show off Pride’s rainbow colours on June 4

“On the social aspect, the city has been organising events and activities to promote gender equality and diversity, as well as pushing for amending relevant laws [such as same-sex marriage],” he said.

“On the public health front, the BMA has established the BKK Pride Clinic to ensure everybody is provided with proper treatment and healthcare.”

Lastly, on the economic front, the city has been promoting the work of the LGBTQIA+ community members in entertainment, theatre, music and tourism without discrimination, he said.

“We believe Bangkok Pride 2023 will attract participants from across the world, and will put Bangkok on track to becoming a member of the Rainbow Cities Network, so it can host the World Pride Festival in 2028,” the deputy governor said.

The Bangkok Pride 2023 event will be co-hosted by BMA and the Naruemit Pride Ltd, and supported by sponsors from civil society and private sectors.

Held under the theme “Beyond Gender: Overcoming Inequality”, the event on Sunday, June 4, will feature six parades with participants marching from the Pathumwan intersection to Ratchaprasong intersection before entering the CentralWorld Square, where the Pride Stage will be located.

The themes of the six parades are Gender X; My Body My Choice; Chosen Family and Same-Sex Marriage; Peace & Earth; Equal Rights to Health; and I’m Home. The parades will be accompanied by pop, rock, hip-hop, jazz, blues and Mor Lam performances to represent diversity.

The event, which runs from 4pm to 8pm, will also feature the longest pride flag in Thailand.

BMA officials will be deployed to oversee the traffic and provide first aid. The city will also provide a band to keep the crowds entertained at CentralWorld.