Bangkok all set to show off Pride’s rainbow colours on June 4
Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt declared with great pride that the city’s second “real pride event” will be held on June 4, which also marks his second year as city governor.
Accompanying him at the press conference on Friday was deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon.
“The city is excited to host ‘Bangkok Pride 2023’ this year to promote the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Chadchart said. “Over the past year, we have been working with partners to make Bangkok a liveable city for all, which means we embrace everybody and accept their differences.”
The governor explained that gender is not a binary term comprising just two colours. Rather, he said, it is a full rainbow of colours that represents diversity not just in sex but also ideas, lifestyles and more.
“Understanding diversity will make this a more liveable society and Bangkok is ready to move forward with everybody,” he said.
Sanon added that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and its network of partners have been promoting gender diversity from three main aspects, namely social, public health and economic.
“On the social aspect, the city has been organising events and activities to promote gender equality and diversity, as well as pushing for amending relevant laws [such as same-sex marriage],” he said.
“On the public health front, the BMA has established the BKK Pride Clinic to ensure everybody is provided with proper treatment and healthcare.”
Lastly, on the economic front, the city has been promoting the work of the LGBTQIA+ community members in entertainment, theatre, music and tourism without discrimination, he said.
“We believe Bangkok Pride 2023 will attract participants from across the world, and will put Bangkok on track to becoming a member of the Rainbow Cities Network, so it can host the World Pride Festival in 2028,” the deputy governor said.
The Bangkok Pride 2023 event will be co-hosted by BMA and the Naruemit Pride Ltd, and supported by sponsors from civil society and private sectors.
Held under the theme “Beyond Gender: Overcoming Inequality”, the event on Sunday, June 4, will feature six parades with participants marching from the Pathumwan intersection to Ratchaprasong intersection before entering the CentralWorld Square, where the Pride Stage will be located.
The themes of the six parades are Gender X; My Body My Choice; Chosen Family and Same-Sex Marriage; Peace & Earth; Equal Rights to Health; and I’m Home. The parades will be accompanied by pop, rock, hip-hop, jazz, blues and Mor Lam performances to represent diversity.
The event, which runs from 4pm to 8pm, will also feature the longest pride flag in Thailand.
BMA officials will be deployed to oversee the traffic and provide first aid. The city will also provide a band to keep the crowds entertained at CentralWorld.