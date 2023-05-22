Bangkok’s Brown Line monorail project gets MRTA nod

Sarawut Songsivilai, director-general of the Highways Department who is also chairman of the MRTA board, said the 22.1-kilometre Brown Line will link Nonthaburi’s Khae Rai intersection to Bangkok’s Lam Salee intersection.

Sarawut said the board also gave the green light for the project’s feasibility study to be carried out under the 2019 Public-Private Partnership Act. The study will help determine the net cost of the project and will be presented to the Transport Ministry for deliberation by the next Cabinet, Sarawut said.

If approved by June, the MRTA will set up a committee in line with Article 36 of the PPP Act to launch a bidding process.