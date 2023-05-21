“The Unicorn” new connective landmark in the heart of Bangkok

In addition, “The Unicorn” project is also one of the leaders in design for energy and the environment.

The project received LEED Gold Certification, a great achievement in upholding green building standards in terms of sustainability in energy efficiency and reducing carbon dioxide emissions, all in order to be able to live sustainably and in harmony with nature through the use of advanced technology systems.

“The Unicorn” project is perfectly positioned in one of Bangkok’s thriving business and tourist districts, not to mention being the centre of transportation routes, with the BTS, Airport Rail Link and main road routes leading to key economic districts in Thailand all in close proximity.

In the future, the area will become further connected with the high-speed train linking the 3 airports of Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao.

With its ideal location, “The Unicorn” project embraces the essence of omni-connectivity, enabling Bangkok to become a ‘smart’ city in the Eastern Economic Corridor or EEC.

"The Unicorn" project houses more than 21,000 sqm. of top-tier office space that is fully equipped with modern facilities and cutting-edge technology, which will stimulate creativity for all types of businesses.

The project is equipped with technologies which lead to a better quality of life, such as high-quality carbon dioxide detection systems to ensure the quality of indoor air, an air filtration system that always keeps the environment clean, ultraviolet-C emitters that can destroy up to 99%

of airborne biological pollutants, as well as indoor electric vehicle charging points.

The project offers also an impressive 6,500 sqm. of retail space, where customers will experience delicious culinary treats and a variety of authentic local cuisine and exciting international cuisine in a stylish and welcoming setting with a contemporary ambience.

Additionally, Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai, the pride of “The Unicorn” project, is a 5-star hotel with a convenient direct connection to the Phayathai BTS Skytrain Station and Suvarnabhumi Airport via the Airport Rail Link.

The luxury hotel houses 494 elegantly designed rooms, ranging in size from 34-370 sqm., along with facilities such as an international restaurant, 'The Market @ 5', a market-style restaurant that offers food from all over the world, as well as a Mediterranean restaurant,

'Trattoria @ 22', stands out with the finest carefully selected ingredients and authentic cuisine.

Guests will also find a range of leisure and business facilities, such as an indoor garden area for relaxation, private meeting rooms amidst natural shade, The Unicorn Sky Lounge, Jetts Fitness, a dedicated spa, a nap room for resting your eyes and taking a short break during the day, a private cooking area called ‘The Chef's Lab’, and The Unicorn Market retail space, which rotates retailers on a monthly basis.

The hotel also houses 2 outdoor swimming pools, a large grand ballroom and 15 additional meeting and event spaces for various activities, spanning an area of over 4,500 sqm.

These versatile meeting and event areas can accommodate over 1,500 guests.

Lastly, the exclusive ‘Unicorn HOP by rabbit’ mobile application allows members to earn rabbit points daily according to specified campaigns, as well as enjoy special privileges within “The Unicorn” project to ensure an unparalleled experience for those working in and visiting the establishment.

Kanjanapas said, “I invested in The Unicorn project because I believe that it will meet the needs of the business sector as well as tourists, both domestically and internationally, because this area is a travel connection hub and an important economic district. Therefore, I am confident that this building will be a new landmark of the Phayathai area that will help stimulate the economy. I am especially happy about the fact that we will have a new government. The people, myself included, hope that the new government will carry out the policy as announced, which will drive the country's development, and economic progress, make Thai people wealthier, as well as promote the return of foreigners to Thailand, both to invest and travel.”

