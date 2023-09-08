Thailand International Boat Show to drive growth of marine leisure tourism
The new expanded format and the addition of "Thailand Yachting Conference" and "Robb Report "Best of the Best" Yachting Awards" make the show a must-attend event for boat enthusiasts across Asia.
Organisers of Thailand's premier boating and luxury lifestyle platform, the Thailand International Boat Show A Luxury Lifestyle Event, which is set to take place January 11 - 14, 2024 at Royal Phuket Marina, expect the expanded format to attract over 6,000 visitors and provide a boost to Thailand's marine leisure industry.
Aligned with the Thai government's policy to stimulate yacht tourism, organisers JAND Events are working closely with the Thai Yachting Business Association, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, as well as industry stakeholders to promote Thailand as a world-class boating hub.
"Many international owners choose to keep their boats in Phuket. The excellent marinas and maintenance facilities combined with the world-class cruising grounds right on its doorstep make Phuket the marine playground in Southeast Asia. And while Thailand's onshore-offshore appeal continues to grow amongst international boaters, we are also seeing increasing interest amongst Thais who are keen to charter and explore boat ownership, further strengthening the importance of Thailand's marine tourism as a key economic driver for the country, and the Thailand International Boat Show A Luxury Lifestyle Event as a key platform for the industry," said David Hayes, CEO of organisers JAND Events.
The 2024 Thailand International Boat Show A Luxury Lifestyle Event will showcase the latest boats, marine products and luxury lifestyle offerings to visitors and High Net Worth Individuals across Asia.
The response from the industry has been extremely positive with more than 80% of the in-water space at the 2024 show already booked. Brokers confirmed to exhibit in-the-water include Simpson Marine, Boat Lagoon Yachting, V Yachts Asia, Derani Yachts, Lee Marine, Asia Yachting, Go Boating, Extreme Marine, The Yacht Sales Co, Leopard Catamarans and Northrop & Johnson who collectively will be representing sail, power and superyacht brands from around the world.
For the 2024 show, there will be a new purpose-built air-conditioned exhibition space onshore which will better connect the in-water, onshore and social spaces for visitors and will house a range of businesses from marine products and services to tech and lifestyle, including Hull Co. Ltd, SEA Yacht Sales, FLS Yacht, the ASA Group, Thailand Privilege, Nava by Thaicom, Flexiteek and Marine Services Asia, to name a few.
Also new this year is the Thailand Yachting Conference and the Robb Report "Best of the Best" Yachting Awards, both of which will take place on 10 January the day before the show opens to the public.
"The Thailand International Boat Show A Luxury Lifestyle Event provides the marine industry with an effective platform to showcase their businesses and services. With plans to expand Phuket International Airport, a new airport being considered in neighbouring Phang Nga province, and eased visa procedures for international visitors, Phuket's future is bright and the Thailand International Boat Show A Luxury Lifestyle Event aims to give a boost to Thailand's marine tourism and put the country top of mind amongst boaters around the world," added Hayes.