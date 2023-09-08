Thailand International Boat Show to drive growth of marine leisure tourism

Organisers of Thailand's premier boating and luxury lifestyle platform, the Thailand International Boat Show A Luxury Lifestyle Event, which is set to take place January 11 - 14, 2024 at Royal Phuket Marina, expect the expanded format to attract over 6,000 visitors and provide a boost to Thailand's marine leisure industry.

Aligned with the Thai government's policy to stimulate yacht tourism, organisers JAND Events are working closely with the Thai Yachting Business Association, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, as well as industry stakeholders to promote Thailand as a world-class boating hub.

"Many international owners choose to keep their boats in Phuket. The excellent marinas and maintenance facilities combined with the world-class cruising grounds right on its doorstep make Phuket the marine playground in Southeast Asia. And while Thailand's onshore-offshore appeal continues to grow amongst international boaters, we are also seeing increasing interest amongst Thais who are keen to charter and explore boat ownership, further strengthening the importance of Thailand's marine tourism as a key economic driver for the country, and the Thailand International Boat Show A Luxury Lifestyle Event as a key platform for the industry," said David Hayes, CEO of organisers JAND Events.