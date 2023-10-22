Most Thais planning trips abroad this year despite rising costs

These figures were found in a recent survey conducted by SiteMinder, a top open hotel commerce platform.

Bradley Haines, regional vice president of SiteMinder’s Asia operations, said SiteMinder’s “Changing Traveller Report 2023” covered more than 10,000 respondents in 12 countries, including Thailand. The survey was conducted in July this year.

He said the report confirms the robustness of Thailand’s travel industry and the pivotal role played by accommodation providers.

The key takeaways from the survey are as follows: