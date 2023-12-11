Visitors flock to Phitsanulok to marvel at fields of blooms

Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park has recently caught the attention of tourists, drawing a growing number of visitors who come to witness the colourful strawflower and azalea fields located at Pha Pop Rak.

Some 80 percent of the flowers have just begun to bloom and it is expected that the remaining blossoms will unfold by the New Year and continue until March, park authorities say.

Locals refer to the azalea as the “thousand-year rose” due to its resemblance to roses. Also, the stem of the flower often features moss, giving the impression that they last for a long time. The plant grows mostly in the mountains in the north of the country.