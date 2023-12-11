Visitors flock to Phitsanulok to marvel at fields of blooms
Visitors can now discover the vibrant charm of Thailand's northern province, Phitsanulok, where they can immerse themselves in the cool weather and admire the beauty of blooming azaleas, known in Thai as the “thousand-year rose”.
Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park has recently caught the attention of tourists, drawing a growing number of visitors who come to witness the colourful strawflower and azalea fields located at Pha Pop Rak.
Some 80 percent of the flowers have just begun to bloom and it is expected that the remaining blossoms will unfold by the New Year and continue until March, park authorities say.
Locals refer to the azalea as the “thousand-year rose” due to its resemblance to roses. Also, the stem of the flower often features moss, giving the impression that they last for a long time. The plant grows mostly in the mountains in the north of the country.
The temperature at the national park is around 20-23 degrees Celsius during the day and drops to just 17-18 degrees at night.
Authorities said that they have expanded the flower field this year and have also improved the pathways to ensure visitors enjoy a more comfortable and enjoyable experience when exploring.
The flower field is open every day from 6am to 5pm. Visitors can also book camping spots and hotel accommodation within the national park.
About 130 km from downtown Phitsanulok, Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park has found fame as a top recreational spot for tourists, where they can partake in activities like hiking, camping, and sightseeing.
Another popular spot in the park is the Lan Hin Taek, the “Broken Rock Scenic Point”, a unique rock formation featuring distinctive cracks and cavities on the surface.