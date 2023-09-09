Signalling a Transition: Assessing the implications of renaming India to Bharat

The Preamble of the Indian Constitution currently begins with "We, the people of India," reflecting the pluralistic nature of Indian society, comprising numerous languages, cultures, religions, and ethnicities. Renaming India as Bharat might inadvertently prioritise one cultural and linguistic identity over others, potentially leading to constitutional disputes. Changing the name of India to "Bharat" would require multiple amendments, starting with the Preamble, which currently begins with "We, the people of India." This change would necessitate an adjustment to reflect the new name. Several articles throughout the Constitution, including Article 1, which defines “India as a Union of States”, would also require revisions to align with the new country name. Given India's linguistic diversity, there would be questions about potential adjustments to the status of official languages recognised by the Constitution.

Adopting "Bharat" carries profound cultural and historical significance, prompting discussions about the nation's ancient heritage versus its contemporary, diverse, and secular identity. This shift may impact religious and cultural minorities, with concerns about potential favouritism towards a specific cultural and religious identity. The renaming process would demand extensive legal and administrative updates, affecting official documents, government materials, and passports. Furthermore, the change in the country's name could influence public perception and identity, invoking pride in historical and cultural heritage but also triggering debates about its relevance in modern India. The uncertainty within the legal community regarding the necessity of a constitutional amendment for a name change adds another layer of complexity to this debate.

Another critical aspect to consider is the impact of a name change on India's international standing and diplomacy. India has spent decades building its reputation as a democratic and secular nation, emphasising inclusivity and diversity. A sudden name change could send mixed signals to the international community, potentially affecting diplomatic relations. It could lead to confusion and complications in international agreements and treaties that reference India. Revising these agreements to accommodate the new name could be a bureaucratic challenge and may not guarantee smooth transitions. Countries that have established diplomatic ties with India may need to re-evaluate their relations, causing diplomatic strain.

The decision to include both "India" and "Bharat" in the official lexicon of the country reflected a compromise aimed at acknowledging India's diverse linguistic and cultural landscape while avoiding exclusivity. It was important to maintain inclusivity and not send the wrong signal to religious minorities. However, recent events have raised concerns about the principles of secularism and inclusivity in India. Instances of religious intolerance, such as lynching, cow protection movements, allegations of "love jihad," and the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act, have left minority communities feeling marginalised and have led to a sense of division reminiscent of historical partition-like situations.

India is undeniably a diverse nation with numerous linguistic, religious, and ethnic minorities. Renaming India to Bharat may be seen as a move to homogenise the country along linguistic and cultural lines, potentially alienating minority groups. The renaming debate must consider the feelings and perceptions of these communities. A name change that appears to prioritise one cultural or linguistic group over others could stoke feelings of marginalisation and discrimination, leading to social and cultural divisions. This, in turn, could pose a threat to India's unity and stability.

The idea of renaming India to Bharat is grounded in cultural and historical significance, deeply rooted in ancient Sanskrit texts, symbolising a profound reconnection to the nation's rich heritage. However, it comes with a multitude of complex implications and drawbacks that need thorough consideration. Any such change should be undertaken with the utmost caution and deliberation, taking into account its impact on the Indian Constitution, international diplomacy, and minority communities.

The renaming debate should be considered within the larger framework of India's rich diversity and its commitment to democratic values, ensuring that it aligns with the principles of inclusivity, secularism, and equal rights for all citizens, regardless of their cultural, religious, or gender backgrounds. Engaging in a comprehensive and transparent dialogue with all stakeholders, including minority groups and the international community, is crucial before pursuing such a significant transformation.

Only through careful consideration and consensus-building can India contemplate this potential name change without jeopardising its constitutional values, diplomatic relationships, and social harmony.

Prem Singh Gill and Rumi Roy

Prem Singh Gill is an Adjunct Lecturer at the Faculty of Political Science, Chulalongkorn University and Thammasat University

Rumi Roy is an Assistant Professor at Vivekananda School of Law and Legal Studies Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies (Affiliated with GGSIP University)

