GMOs a solution, not a problem, says British Nobel laureate

Speaking in an exclusive interview to The Nation, Dr Sir Richard J Roberts, Nobel Prize winner for medicine in 1993, also took at a dig at those who were opposed to GMOs.

“GMOs can help and Europeans need to realise that there is no reason for them to be against it,” the British scientist said in Bangkok.

“If they don't want it, don't use it. But don't pretend it's dangerous. Don't try and tell the rest of the world who really need these…”

Molecular biologist Roberts was awarded the Nobel in 1993 for his discovery of introns in eukaryotic DNA and the mechanism of gene-splicing.

The 80-year-old said that most of what he does these days is look at material on a computer and analyse DNA and protein sequences on a computer.

He and a number of Nobel laureates have got together to advocate utilising GMOs to solve global issues such as food security and poverty.

“For the developing world, for the 800 million people who go to bed hungry every night, food is medicine. They don't need drugs. They don't need all, they need food. And here was a way to do it.”

GMOs as a solution

It was November 2013 when GMOs came to his attention. Roberts was attending the 80th birthday celebrations of Belgian molecular biologist Marc Van Montagu, and spent the whole day hearing how difficult it was for plant biologists in Europe to get funding for their research.

“Every time they spoke, Greenpeace would demonstrate against them. They just had so many problems because of the anti-GMO movement,” says Roberts.

Ten years later, Roberts said things are better but not because “Europeans care about the developing world”, but they realise now that champagne grapes don't grow very well in Champagne anymore. They're having to grow them in the South of England, which could be fixed using GMO techniques.