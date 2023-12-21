Generative AI is poised to continue its dominance in the coming year

The Meta Quest Pro, tailored for professional use, boasts improved resolution, field of view, and comfort, making it ideal for training, simulations, and collaborative experiences.

Microsoft’s HaloLens 2, designed for enterprise use, incorporates enhanced field of view, hand tracking, and mixed reality capabilities, serving as a potent tool for visualisation, training, and collaboration. Apple’s Vision Pro, anticipated to hit shelves early next year, is equipped with micro-OLED displays, a dozen cameras, six microphones, five sensors, and a new Apple-designed R1 chip. Notably, the headset supports gesture controls, allowing wearers to navigate using their eyes, hands, and voice, along with an external screen showing users’ eyes for communication outside the virtual world.

2023 also marked another pivotal computing phase with Apple’s release of its new M3 processors. Based on 3-nanometre technology, these chips represent the next leap forward in semiconductor manufacturing, promising significant improvements in performance, power efficiency, and transistor density compared to previous generations.

Apple unveiled its M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max at the end of October, featuring architectural enhancements to the performance and efficiency cores, with the performance cores demonstrating up to 30% faster speed compared to those in the M1 family.

As Apple introduced its 3nm chips, its competitor Intel Corporation continued utilising 10nm enhanced technology in its latest Intel Gen14 processors. The new M3 chips now power Apple’s new MacBook Pro series of laptop computers and the new iMac desktop series.

In 2023, much like every year, smartphone rivals Apple and Samsung went up against each other with their latest smartphone models, leveraging cutting-edge technologies in chips, displays, and cameras. Their flagship models, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, hit the markets in February and September, respectively.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max operates on Apple’s A17 Pro chip, utilising 3nm process technology, marking it as the first widely accessible 3nm chip in the market. Apple captivated its audience by employing space-grade titanium for the chassis of the iPhone 15, adding to its allure.

Conversely, the Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4nm) chip, showcasing a sharper and larger display at 6.8 inches with a resolution of 1440x3088 pixels compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 6.7 inches and 1290x2796 pixels. The S23 Ultra also features a 200-megapixel resolution for its main camera, surpassing the 48 MP of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

With computer chips shrinking, AI models strengthening, internet connections accelerating, and virtual reality experiencing wider deployment and use, we can all look forward to a multitude of exciting products and innovations in the year to come.

