University Of Auckland Scholarships Support Students From South-East Asia

With the borders now fully open, the University is keen to get South-East Asian students back on campus and has launched the University of Auckland ASEAN High Achievers Scholarship. Applications for the scholarship open on 10 October, and both undergraduate and postgraduate students can apply.

University of Auckland Interim Director International, Ainslie Moore, says the scholarships will be awarded biannually to students studying full-time on a wide range of undergraduate degrees, master's degrees and postgraduate diplomas, who demonstrate high academic achievement in their previous study.

"This is a significant investment for this University, and we very much look forward to welcoming these top students to Auckland, especially after the past few years of Covid and lockdowns. International students add diversity and richness to our campuses as well as play a major role in research and in the New Zealand workforce outside the university," she says.

This new scholarship offering is set to reduce financial barriers for incoming students from the region to support them with the transition from online to on-campus learning.

University of Auckland's Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Strategic Engagement, Dr Erik Lithander, says "Covid has been tough on everybody, especially our international students who have been in limbo for so long. We've been supporting them every step of the way and it's so rewarding to now see them back on campus. There's nothing quite like the buzz of students rushing between lecture theatres, debating in tutorials, and hanging out in the beautiful Albert Park - it's what university life is all about".