“Tencent Cloud” organized "Tencent Cloud's Game and Animation 1st Meet-up"

The event was honoured by video game and animation enthusiasts as well as entrepreneurs to share perspectives and exchange ideas with experts from the global game and animation companies such as Lightspeed Studio, a leading global game development studio; TiMi Studio, a renowned game studio; together with animation gurus from Tencent and representative from WeComics, Thai webcomic reading application with COPYRIGHTED comics, operated under Tencent (Thailand).

A team of cloud and AI technology experts from Tencent Cloud also spoke at the event, sharing their experiences and in-depth information on emerging trends in the video game industry, business opportunities, and the use of smart cloud solutions to take video game and animation development to the next level.

During the event, there was a discussion session where attendees could share their thoughts on a variety of fascinating topics, such as application and Web 3 services, global trends in the video game and animation industry, and cross-platform.