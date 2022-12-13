Megabangna Opens Magic Factory of Festive Fun and Gifts

ZONE 1: WELCOME GATE

Located near the entryway of the Mega Food walk, the zone is accompanied by the polar bear, who is waiting to greet visitors as they enter the MAGIC FACTORY.

ZONE 2: THE MAGIC FACTORY

The gift factory is situated in the midst of sparkling white snow, surrounded by little penguins and snowmen working their assigned tasks at the production, transportation, and quality control departments, ensuring that the best-quality gifts reach people all over the world. The security guards are an adorable army of gingerbread men, while everyone's favourite person,

Santa Clause, and his right-hand man, the polar bear, run the entire factory. Other attractions include the Polar Parade, Christmas Carols, and special shows performed by children from the Mega Smart Kids Institutes, who will delight consumers every weekend throughout December.

ZONE 3: MEGA SMILE REWARDS HAPPY STATION The activity and redemption zone is for Mega Smile Rewards members who purchase between 1 December 2022 - 3 January 2023. Bring your receipt to claim privileges and gifts every day throughout the month at the activity booth near Fashion Galleria Zone



ZONE 4: CHANEL HOLIDAY

Megabangna partnered with one of the world's biggest luxury brands to make this holiday season even more memorable. CHANEL joins the festivities with "GIVE WONDER, GIVE CHANEL," a special installation inspired by a spaceship. Everyone is welcome to board the CHANEL spaceship to return to earth and celebrate the season of joy with their loved ones, along with exclusive gifts from CHANEL.

The next task is for all of the shoppers out there. "MEGA WISH" rings in the New Year with a bang. From now until January 3rd, 2023, Mega Smile Rewards members who shop a minimum purchase of THB 2,500 per receipt or redeem 3 Mega Smile Rewards points to get one chance to win THB 1.8 million-worth of prizes via the Megabangna application, including a Honda City Turbo RS CVT, the total of THB 100,000-worth of vouchers, Galaxy Flip 4 256 GB phones, products from brands such as GRAPHITE, Scooter Segway, the Apple Watch Series, and 31 other amazing gifts.

Another promotion that shoppers have been anticipating is the "ADVENT CALENDAR 2022." From December 1st, 2022, to January 3rd, 2023, every Mega Smile Rewards member who dines or makes a minimum purchase of THB 3,000 per receipt will have a chance to play special games and win special gift cards and surprise gifts, including the big rewards from 80 shops that have joined this amazing campaign. Every day, 68 awards totalling THB 5 million are given away, ranging from cash cards to cosmetic sets, jewellery, diamond pendants, electrical appliances, musical instruments, IT products and gadgets, and fashion items. The total value of the rewards from the two campaigns comes to THB 6.8 million.

Don't miss the legendary New Year's Eve and Megabangna's 10th-anniversary celebration, "MEGA COUNTDOWN 2023." This iconic concert will cement Megabangna's reputation as the landmark for the greatest countdown event in eastern Bangkok with an extraordinary lineup of Thailand's hottest performers. Enjoy the final leg of Megabangna's 10th-anniversary celebration with a stunning sound and illumination performance that will make the year's final night more memorable than ever. See you on December 31st, 2022, from 16.00 onward.

Celebrate the season of happiness and welcome the year 2023 with us today through January 5th, 2023 at Megabangna Shopping Centre's "MEGA HAPPINESS SEASON 2022: THE MAGIC FACTORY."