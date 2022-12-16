Rock by the River with Anantara During the Bangkok Riverside Fest 2023
A standout event on the city’s social calendar, the annual Bangkok Riverside Fest is back after a three-year hiatus to bring a vibrant mix of music, water sports and alfresco feasting to the banks of the Chao Phraya River.
Taking place over the weekend of 3-5 February 2023, the festival aims to capture the spirit of the community as well as celebrate local culture and raise charitable donations for Anantara’s elephant-related projects throughout Thailand.
The third instalment of the popular festival promises a number of new surprises alongside such crowd-pleasers as overwater fireworks, VIP champagne tents, an interactive display from Thailand Kite Association, and concerts by leading Thai artists in the Music Zone.
This year, the festival line-up features a number of top acts including mini-concerts from PiXXiE, POLYCAT, VIOLETTE WAUTIER, MEAN, LIPTA, 4EVE, patrickananda, Wanyai Feat. Mon Monik, as well as live DJ sets for dancing on the grass.
Families will find a dedicated Kids’ Fun Park with bouncy castles, kiddie paddle boats and giant bubbles, a bustling Flea Market with local vendors selling everything from handcrafted items to Thai souvenirs, and of course the Foodie Village treating the hungry crowds to festival food staples, Thai street food classics and international dishes from Thailand’s top restaurants and Bangkok’s favourite chefs. Guests can also relax with an indulgent artisan cocktail in the beer and wine gardens while taking in the water action.
During the day, the sporting events on the mighty Chao Phraya will be the main attraction with elephant boat racing teams battling it out for a chance to win luxury prizes. The competitively-minded among public will also be offered a healthy challenge by signing up for kayaking and stand-up paddle-boarding contests. After dark, the action will shift to the Music Zone with performances running late into the night.
To make a weekend out of it, guests can combine their festival experience with a stay at the adjacent Anantara Riverside Bangkok.
During the festival, Anantara Riverside’s complimentary shuttle boat will be running an hourly service between the BTS station - Saphan Taksin and the resort’s jetty until late.