Rock by the River with Anantara During the  Bangkok Riverside Fest 2023

The third instalment of the popular festival promises a number of new surprises alongside such crowd-pleasers as overwater fireworks, VIP champagne tents, an interactive display from Thailand Kite Association, and concerts by leading Thai artists in the Music Zone.

This year, the festival line-up features a number of top acts including mini-concerts from PiXXiE, POLYCAT, VIOLETTE WAUTIER, MEAN, LIPTA, 4EVE, patrickananda, Wanyai Feat. Mon Monik, as well as live DJ sets for dancing on the grass.

Families will find a dedicated Kids’ Fun Park with bouncy castles, kiddie paddle boats and giant bubbles, a bustling Flea Market with local vendors selling everything from handcrafted items to Thai souvenirs, and of course the Foodie Village treating the hungry crowds to festival food staples, Thai street food classics and international dishes from Thailand’s top restaurants and Bangkok’s favourite chefs. Guests can also relax with an indulgent artisan cocktail in the beer and wine gardens while taking in the water action.