Top 4 Best Places to Work in Thailand for 2022 revealed

Despite the challenges faced globally around employee turnover and declining engagement levels, the average level of engagement of the top-performing companies in Thailand is 85% and this is something to be proud of. This is an elite group of employers in Thailand making sure that their employees are happy, healthy, and enjoy coming to work.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers with the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Every year in Thailand, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, and improve their HR practices and use data-driven insights to add value, enhance agility, and increase organizational effectiveness.