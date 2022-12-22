Top 4 Best Places to Work in Thailand for 2022 revealed
Novo Nordisk, AIA, Jardine Schindler Thailand, LCIT are recognized as the top 4 best places to work in Thailand for 2022 according to the annual prestigious "Best Places to Work" certification program.
Novo Nordisk Thailand was awarded the top position followed by AIA Thailand, an affiliate of the multinational insurance and finance corporation. Jardine Schindler Thailand, an affiliate of Jardine Schindler Group, a Joint Venture between Jardine Matheson in Hong Kong and Schindler Group located in Switzerland, between them bring over 300 years of experience in business management, regional specialization and engineering excellence. Laem Chabang International Terminal Co came in the fourth position.
In a statement from Enrico Cañal Bruland, Vice President & General Manager for Novo Nordisk Thailand, he said "We place high importance on building and maintaining an atmosphere in which everyone feels heard, accepted and valued; being recognized as The Best Place to Work for Women additionally this year is a huge achievement which is perfectly in line with our Diversity & Inclusion agenda.
Despite the challenges faced globally around employee turnover and declining engagement levels, the average level of engagement of the top-performing companies in Thailand is 85% and this is something to be proud of. This is an elite group of employers in Thailand making sure that their employees are happy, healthy, and enjoy coming to work.
Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers with the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.
Every year in Thailand, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, and improve their HR practices and use data-driven insights to add value, enhance agility, and increase organizational effectiveness.