T&B launches Translucia, metaverse for interacting with stories

Mr. Athid Nanthawaroon, Executive Director of Translucia, said: “Many people may feel that the metaverse is distant and wonder whether it is relevant to a specific group only? Or is it just a game? How can it be valuable or useful to our daily lives? These questions will likely be raised if we view it as simply a technology or platform.

Translucia is developing a concept of helping people find purpose and achieving happiness.”

Mr. Nanthawaroon added: “The metaverse is a blending of multiple Web3 technologies, and with new thinking, an interconnected metaverse can open up new opportunities for businesses.

“By leveraging Web3 to create new use cases and to expand existing ecosystems into the future, Translucia can create positive impact in our world. This doesn’t mean changing the whole world, but it's about inspiring and empowering people to create positive change, sharing that with others, and creating something powerful, impactful and sustainable.” He also continued,

“We’re grateful to have opportunities to discuss with other Web3 visionaires like Tonomus, a global technology leader, Animoca Brands, a global developer and investor in Web3, the Impact District, a metaverse developer from Cyprus, and Band Protocol, a company specializing in cross-chain data oracle services, and we have been fortunate enough to call them friends.”

Mr.Phantabat Santimakorn, Chief Business Development Officer Translucia said, “Based on the desire of wanting people to live in good, happy, and prosperous communities, Translucia is being developed to deliver three core values to its users.

“First of all, Translucia is designed to produce positive results by rewarding acts of goodness. Economic and Tokenomic design allows users to create and build businesses to support future trends, including supporting activities that lead to self and social development, and building environmental awareness. It will be a safe place for children so new generations can come to learn and thrive in this new universe.

“Secondly, technologies will be created for a secure and seamless experience with artificial intelligence (AI). An ecosystem based on Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain technology called Lightink will ensure data security and support secure ownership of digital assets in new ways in Web3.

“And, finally, experiences in the real and virtual worlds will be connected continuously so businesses can expand their branding and business across both worlds for monetization. Digital Twin technology together with limitless imagination will create incremental value for real-world assets.

Ms. Jiraya Thongsen, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of T&B Media Global (Thailand), said: “T&B remains committed to creating world-class content with leading partners, investing this year in animated series and upcoming movies including ‘Legend of The Two Heroes’, ‘Out of the Nest’, ‘FriendZspace’, and the Panda series, a joint venture with CCTV, a major TV outlet in Mainland China.

Also, in collaboration with Simon Fuller, the company created a music video by the stuffed animal band ‘The Meeps’ that gained over 40 million views in less than month. T&B’s Thai-Chinese joint venture film ‘’Start It Up’ starring Chanon Santinatornkul, “Joke” Chancharoen, and Chinese actor Peter Sheng Yi Lun, is set for release this year.

“T&B has also already imported films for movie fans such as ‘Vanguard’, ‘Ne Zha’, ‘Legend of Hei’, ‘The Misfits’, ‘Josee, The Tiger and The Fish’, ‘Tokyo Revengers’, ‘Dog’, ‘Book of Love’, ‘Fireheart’, ‘Notre Dame on Fire’, and ‘Moon Man’. Movies to be released in April include 'Thunder Monk' (a T&B project with Workpoint Entertainment and M Pictures). Additional animated series and movies will be screened later this year in theaters and across various entertainment platforms.

