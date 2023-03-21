Hong Kong welcomes back visitors with its largest events line-up since reopening

"Meeting some of my favourite bands like Arctic Monkeys, and making new friends with like-minded music enthusiasts was an absolute blast. But what captivated me about this city was the striking contrast between old and new. On the one hand, it has a rich traditional culture that's been around for ages, but on the other hand, it's also modern and cutting-edge. One example of that is the contemporary art scene there. I was blown away by the M+ and Arte M galleries - they showcase some fantastic stuff and give you a sense of the city's artistic vision."

For another GOODSTUPH team member, it was Hong Kong’s nature that charms. “Shek O stole my heart! This slice of nature away from the city is welcoming, and the bonus of a golf course nearby was the cherry on top,” enthused Sumate Natekrajangkul, Creative Director, GOODSTUPH Thailand.

He continued, “What blew my mind was the awe-inspiring Dragon's Back trail - though the hike was tough, the serene vistas along the way made every step worth it.”

For one of the bands performing at Clockenflap— HYBS, food is a major highlight. The Thai duo explained, "The food here is to die for, and we can't help but feel that we've barely scratched the surface of this food paradise. Next time we come to Hong Kong, we'll EAT our way through the city! Plenty more hidden gems are to be discovered, and we can't wait to try more food!"

The diverse reasons that drew travellers to Hong Kong underscore the city's appeal as a premier destination. It's not just popular with companies seeking to combine business with pleasure but also with leisure travellers who are seeking diverse experiences.

For those with a thumb on the pulse of the art scene, the largest international art fair in Hong Kong, the Art Basel Hong Kong (23-25 March 2023), will be a highlight. The 2023 edition boasts a remarkable lineup of 177 exhibitors from 32 countries and territories. Visitors can expect to be awed by large-scale works in the Encounters sector and explore a variety of art forms in the Galleries, Insights, Discoveries, Film, and Kabinett sectors.

Perhaps the most highly anticipated is the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament. From March 31st to April 2nd, the city's Hong Kong Stadium will be transformed into a spectacular rugby arena as top-notch players from around the world compete in front of enthusiastic fans. This year's iteration is going all out, with no social distancing caps, no food and beverage constraints, and a full complement of tickets. You'll bask in the festival-like atmosphere with live music and entertainment, mouth-watering food, and an energy that will make Hong Kong Stadium come alive like never before.

These are just the tip of the experiences that Hong Kong has to offer. Beyond these eye-catching highlights, visitors can also immerse themselves in the fascinating and vibrantly colourful world of the renowned artist Yayoi Kusama, explore the virtual realm of the Jiajing emperor of the Ming dynasty or enjoy a stunning ballet production inspired by the life of Coco Chanel. The city also provides a rare opportunity to view ancient gold artefacts from the Mengdiexuan collection, featuring exquisite pieces from the Eurasian Steppe, the Tubo Kingdom, and the Central Plains up close.

With abundant cultural experiences, Hong Kong is definitely a destination worth visiting for travellers in Southeast Asia.