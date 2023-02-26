Pheu Thai deputy denies meeting Thaksin in Hong Kong

A news report saying he flew to Hong Kong to consult with Thaksin is false, Phumtham wrote in a Facebook post.

He said a health condition prevents him from flying. Moreover, party-list candidates are selected by the party’s executive board, Phumtham said.

He cannot even travel to a province, let alone Hong Kong, he wrote, explaining: “I can’t make a foreign trip or a provincial trip because I received a kidney transplant in late 2022.”