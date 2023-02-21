Hong Kong pitches itself as springboard to overseas markets for Thai entrepreneurs

The statement by Invest Hong Kong came as China's Special Administrative Region (SAR) is bouncing back from the Covid-19 pandemic, combined with promising signs of China's border opening.

Stephen Phillips, director-general of Investment Promotion, Invest Hong Kong, said at a group interview on Monday that after these difficult few years, it was now time to move forward.

Hong Kong could be a good place to start exploring global trade and investment, he said.

He noted that while some international financial institutions had previously predicted that Hong Kong's economy would grow by only 3.3% this year, Hong Kong still had other aspects to empower entrepreneurs, startups, and investors expand their operations.

A macroeconomic outlook can provide an overview of a country's economic trajectory. However, for business people, macro data is a million miles away from the dynamics of their own company, Phillips said.

He clarified that there is almost always a business opportunity in every crisis. It is simply up to the owners to make the necessary decision to move forward.

For entrepreneurs considering doing business outside of their home country, Hong Kong may be all they need, he said.

The director-general of Invest Hong Kong highlighted some distinct advantages that the territory can offer Asean, including Thailand, that no other place can.