17,400 Cathay Pacific Air Tickets to be given away in Thailand in support of "Hello Hong Kong"

"World of Winners" Ticket Offers

To join the campaign, participants must be Cathay members. They may sign up for a free membership on Cathay Pacific's website. The campaign will run from 1 March 2023 (12:00 Thailand Time) to 7 March 2023 (23:59 Thailand Time), or until 17,400 registrations are received, whichever is earlier. During this period, members must visit the campaign website, sign in using their Cathay membership details and answer three questions correctly. The prize will be awarded to up to 17,400 entrants with correct answers.

Each member may submit one entry only. The winners will be announced on the campaign website on 17 March 2023, and they will also receive an email with details on how to redeem their prizes.

Dominic Perret, Cathay Pacific's Regional General Manager for Southeast Asia, says, "As Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong emerge from the past three challenging years and markets begin to recover, we are excited to be rebuilding both our Company and our home hub. As a leading airline in the region, we are proud to be part of this campaign to promote Hong Kong in Southeast Asia, and we hope our customers experience all the rich offerings that Hong Kong has to offer the moment they board our flights."

Raymond Chan, Regional Director, Southeast Asia of Hong Kong Tourism Board says, "The Hong Kong Tourism Board is prepared to welcome visitors from Southeast Asia once again with great pleasure. Hong Kong is extending its warmest welcome along with a variety of attractive offers through the launch of a global integrated campaign - Hello Hong Kong. I am confident that visitors will enjoy a unique and unforgettable travel experience when they return to this vibrant city with Hong Kong's diverse culture and immersive tourism offerings.

Vivian Cheung, Chief Operation Officer of AAHK, says, "As part of the relief package for Hong Kong's aviation industry during the pandemic, AAHK provided liquidity support to the home-based carriers in 2020 by sponsoring air tickets in advance. The air tickets will be used to promote traffic recovery when the pandemic subsides. Hong Kong has opened up and we are eager to welcome visitors from different parts of the world. Various new services and facilities are ready at HKIA and we are looking forward to providing passengers a brand new airport experience."

For more information on the "World of Winners" Ticket Offers campaign, please visit https://flights.cathaypacific.com/en_TH/offers/world-of-winners.html.