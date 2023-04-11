Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair Opens in April 2023

Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair

Organised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair is set to gather some 1,450 exhibitors from around the world.

The fair provides an excellent platform for industry professionals to explore the latest trends and innovations in the gifts and premium industry.

This year, the fair will feature an all-new Cultural & Creative Corner jointly with the concurrent Home InStyle, which is a curated zone featuring designer brands and products imbued with cultural uniqueness.

Exhibitors include Assisi (Hong Kong), Supreme Plastic (Hong Kong), Caile Intelligent (Hong Kong), Jasming Sourcenet (Hong Kong) and Ailizia Gifts House (Indonesia).

The highly-acclaimed Hall of Fine Designs will return as a convergence of reputed brands from around the world.

Key brands include 1000 Miles (Hong Kong), Brandcharger (Hong Kong), Matrix Promotion (Hong Kong), Moral Team (Hong Kong), Tiny Memory (Hong Kong), Guanci Cultural Creative (Mainland China), Waytone Footwear (Mainland China) and Monnaie de Paris (France).

The Hong Kong Exporters' Association will also assemble Hong Kong companies to form a pavilion, showcasing the design skills and branding excellence of Hong Kong's product designers. Winning works from the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards will also be on display to highlight the creativity and flair of Hong Kong brands to global industry players.

Moreover, various forums and seminars will be held during the fair to address some of the industry's hottest topics including upcoming market trends, sustainability, creative designs and e-commerce.