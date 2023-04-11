Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair Opens in April 2023
Hong Kong, being the world’s premier trade fair capital in Asia, has once again become the go-to destination for business people from around the world.
Following the full resumption of travel, global traders flocked to take part in the city’s trade activities. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), five lifestyle product shows are set to return on April 19 – 22, 2023 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).
In addition, the HKTDC’s online smart business matching platform, Click2Match, will operate on April 19 – 29, 2023, providing a convenient and efficient platform for traders to connect.
The new EXHIBITION+ hybrid model reinvents trade fairs to serve global traders anytime and anywhere. The five fairs will offer an ideal one-stop trading platform with a total of around 3,600 exhibitors from around the globe.
With the latest products and trends on display under one roof, these fairs provide an excellent opportunity for traders to build relationships, explore new business opportunities and expand their networks.
Five lifestyle product shows include:
• Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair
• Home InStyle
• Hong Kong International Home Textiles and Furnishings Fair
• Fashion InStyle
• Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair
Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair
Organised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair is set to gather some 1,450 exhibitors from around the world.
The fair provides an excellent platform for industry professionals to explore the latest trends and innovations in the gifts and premium industry.
This year, the fair will feature an all-new Cultural & Creative Corner jointly with the concurrent Home InStyle, which is a curated zone featuring designer brands and products imbued with cultural uniqueness.
Exhibitors include Assisi (Hong Kong), Supreme Plastic (Hong Kong), Caile Intelligent (Hong Kong), Jasming Sourcenet (Hong Kong) and Ailizia Gifts House (Indonesia).
The highly-acclaimed Hall of Fine Designs will return as a convergence of reputed brands from around the world.
Key brands include 1000 Miles (Hong Kong), Brandcharger (Hong Kong), Matrix Promotion (Hong Kong), Moral Team (Hong Kong), Tiny Memory (Hong Kong), Guanci Cultural Creative (Mainland China), Waytone Footwear (Mainland China) and Monnaie de Paris (France).
The Hong Kong Exporters' Association will also assemble Hong Kong companies to form a pavilion, showcasing the design skills and branding excellence of Hong Kong's product designers. Winning works from the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards will also be on display to highlight the creativity and flair of Hong Kong brands to global industry players.
Moreover, various forums and seminars will be held during the fair to address some of the industry's hottest topics including upcoming market trends, sustainability, creative designs and e-commerce.